Ryan Spann is looking to embark on another winning streak.

Spann returned to the win column with an impressive first-round TKO victory over Misha Cirkunov in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 21 last night.

It was a form of revenge in a way as Cirkunov was in the corner of Johnny Walker who inflicted defeat on Spann when they met in September last year.

“This was a little sweet moment, because (Cirkunov) cornered Johnny (for) my fight with Johnny, so I like to think I got a little one back,” Spann said at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “But it is what it is. We’re taking down whatever’s in front of us.”

With five wins in his last six and a likely move up the rankings, Spann is looking to climb the ranks even further.

His ideal next opponent? The winner of the upcoming clash between former title challenger Anthony Smith and prospect Jimmy Crute.

“Honestly, I don’t necessarily know the landscape of the division,” Spann added. “I heard about a fight that’s ahead of me. … Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute. We’ll probably take a look at the winner of that.”

The winner of that fight will likely enter or be on the fringes of the top five so it’s easy to see why Spann has called his shot.

Do you want to see that fight next?