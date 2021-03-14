Yet another first round finish lands at UFC Vegas 21. Returning from a knockout loss of his own to Johnny Walker, former LFA light heavyweight champion, Ryan Spann scored an eventual first round knockout victory over the tricky finisher, Misha Cirkunov.

Dropping the Canadian with a heavy right hand in the opening couple of exchanges, the Texan then stunned Cirkunov again, dropping the talented grappler before forcing the issue with referee, Mark Smith with a series of subsequent ground strikes.

Known for his submission prowess, Spann entered the matchup with eleven submission stoppages — notching his fifth career knockout against Cirkunov, as well as managing his nineth win in his last ten professional walks, and now five under the UFC’s banner.

Below, check out the highlights from Spann’s stoppage win over Cirkunov.

Ryan Spann wasted no time, finishing Misha Cirkunov early in the first round! 💪#UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/MLifJn4OcM — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 14, 2021