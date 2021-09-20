Ryan Hall will be competing again before the end of the year.

As per MMA Junkie, Hall has agreed to a featherweight bout with Darrick Minner at the UFC 267 pay-per-view event taking place December 11.

Bout agreements are expected to be signed with an official announcement soon after.

Hall will be looking to return to the win column after suffering his first UFC defeat. The grappling wizard was knocked out in the first round of his featherweight contest with Ilia Topuria at UFC 264 back in July. It halted an eight-fight winning streak for Hall who was previously looking to climb the rankings and enter title contention.

He will have to go back to the drawing board against the unranked Minner who is coming off a TKO defeat to Darren Elkins in July. He was on a two-fight winning streak prior to that setback.

With the addition of this bout, here is how UFC 269 currently looks:

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena – women’s bantamweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – flyweight title

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Andre Muniz

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

What do you think of the card so far?