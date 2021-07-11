Former Brave CF and Cage Warriors feature, Ilia ‘El Matador’ Topuria remains undefeated and improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 11-0 — stopping the tricky grappler, Ryan Hall with late ground strikes in the opening round of their UFC 264 clash.

Improving to 3-0 in the UFC, Georgian native, Topuria debuted with a unanimous decision win over Youssef Zalal before lodging an impressive knockout win over Damon Jackson back in December of last year.

Meeting with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Hall, who more often than not incorporates an elusive, really unorthodox style — Topuria avoided Imanari rolls and heel hook attempts from Hall in the opening round, before scoring a late knockout victory after weaving through guard and laying down a flurry of strikes to a grounded Hall.

Below, catch the highlights from Topuria stoppage win over Hall.