Featherweight contender Ryan Hall was not impressed with The Korean Zombie’s callout of Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Zombie is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Brian Ortega in October and is now looking to return to the win column as well as title contention.

With Ortega set to challenge current champion Alexander Volkanovski next, Zombie recently called for a fight with Magomedsharipov.

“I want Zabit (Magomedsharipov),” he said. “That’s the fight that’s going to get me closest to a title shot. More than that, I want to once again try to prove myself against one of the hottest fighters in the division and prove that I’m still capable of competing at the highest level. Of course, I would understand if he doesn’t want to fight me.

“… This is a fight that would bring the fans to their feet. (He) and I are both entertainers and extremely competitive, so I think he’d like to step in the octagon with me. A win for both of us would mean a lot for our careers, and it would be an amazing match. The ball is in Zabit’s court; I want this fight to kick off 2021.”

Of course, Hall had recently called for a fight with Zombie as he struggles to find a ranked opponent to face.

And once he learned of Zombie’s callout, he made sure to fire a shot at the former title challenger on Wednesday.

“Anyone know how to say “you lost your last fight” in Korean? @KoreanZombieMMA”

Anyone know how to say “you lost your last fight” in Korean? @KoreanZombieMMA https://t.co/ESG9KlhLJ9 — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) December 2, 2020

While Hall is right to be frustrated, the reality is he is ranked No. 13 in the featherweight rankings and it makes little sense for Zombie — ranked no. 5 — to face him next.

Hopefully, Hall is able to land a ranked opponent sooner rather than later. The American last competed in July 2019 when he outpointed Darren Elkins.

