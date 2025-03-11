Ryan Garcia Mocks UFC Fighter Pay and Attempt to Enter Boxing: ‘We Might Not Like It’

Ryan Garcia is excited to see Dana White enter the world of boxing. Still, that didn’t stop him from throwing some shade at the UFC over its paltry payouts.

Recently, White revealed that he was teaming up with Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, to bring the UFC model to the squared circle. Few details have been revealed regarding what this new TKO-led boxing promotion will offer, but the buzz so far has been mostly positive.

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh just announced a new boxing league 🤯



"The best will fight the best"

pic.twitter.com/SajT0USUND — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2025

Even former WBC interim lightweight titleholder Ryan Garcia is excited to see what White and Co. brings to his sport of choice, so long as they don’t end up paying boxers like they do mixed martial artists.

“If they pay like the UFC, though, we might not like it,” Garcia told The Schmo. “We might not like it. But I’m happy, you know, Dana is getting involved. He’s a great dude, and I’m sure they’re going to do big things.”

The UFC has been under fire for years regarding fighter pay, especially when compared to other professional sports leagues. The NBA, MLB, NHL, and NHL all have a revenue share of roughly 50 percent, meaning that half the organization’s profits typically go to the athletes. Major League Soccer pays a whopping 76 percent of its revenue share to the players.

Meanwhile, the UFC has a revenue share that hovers around 16-20 percent.

Ryan Garcia returns to the ring on May 2

On May 2, Ryan Garcia will step back inside the ring against Rolando Romero after serving a one-year suspension from the NYSAC following his fight with Devin Haney in April 2024.

Initially, the bout was ruled a majority decision victory for ‘King Ryan,’ but the result was later overturned to a no contest after Garicia’s pre and post-fight samples tested positive for Ostarine. Garcia vehemently denied the allegations, but he ultimately decided to take a plea deal over taking it to trial.

Haney will also compete on the Fatal Fury in Times Square card in May, squaring off with Jose Ramirez in the co-main event.