Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney to Headline Saudi Arabia’s First U.S. Boxing Event in 2025

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, made a blockbuster announcement on Monday, revealing that a mega-sized boxing event featuring the returns of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will go down in May 2025.

Unfortunately, Garcia and Haney won’t be fighting each other, but Alalshikh confirmed three massive matchups for the event, the first being a bout between ‘King Ryan’ and former WBA super lightweight titleholder Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

Meanwhile, Haney is set to square off with former unified light welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez.

Also featuring on the card will be an IBF heavyweight title eliminator between Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba.

“The Ring Magazine is excited to announce its first boxing card in USA this May 2025 in collaboration with the video game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (which the card will be named after) and SNK Games,” Alalshikh wrote on X.

No exact date or location for the event has been announced, but it will be Ring Magazine’s first U.S. show since Alalshikh purchased the publication in November.

Is Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney 2 in the works for 2025?

Garcia has not competed since scoring a stunning upset against Devin Haney in April. Unfortunately for Garcia, the result was later overturned after ‘Flash’ failed both his pre-fight and post-fight drug tests for the banned substance Ostarine.

Garcia was slapped with a hefty fine and suspended for one year. Garcia was also expelled by the World Boxing Council. Haney attempted to sue ‘King’ for alleged battery and fraud after the test results became public, but he ultimately dropped the lawsuit four months later.

Haney, like Garcia, has not fought since their epic encounter last year, but it looks like Alalshik is setting the stage for a rematch between the two later this year, assuming they both come out on top in their respective bouts in May.