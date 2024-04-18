Ryan Garcia questions who would win in a hypothetical ‘Coked Out’ fight versus Jon Jones

Ryan Garcia is mere hours away from a 12-round title fight with Devin Haney — and yet that seems to be the furthest thing from his mind.

Returning to the ring on Saturday, April 20, ‘The Flash’ will look to claim the WBC super lightweight championship when he steps inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Unfortunately, in the weeks leading up to their highly anticipated scrap, Garcia has come completely unhinged on social media.

It all seemingly began with a post in March that had many, including Garcia’s ex-wife, legitimately concerned about whether or not he was still alive. Shortly after revealing that he was still alive, Garcia engaged in a bizarre interview with Andrew Tate which prompted the Nevada State Athletic Commission to request a mental health examination.

Continuing the trend, Garcia posed a question to his fans on social media that is sure to turn some heads.

“Ok hypothetically, hear me out,” Garcia wrote on X. “Jon Jones vs Ryan Garcia. We are both coked out. WHO WINS????”

Jon Jones is certainly no stranger to partying with a little white stuff, but we’re assuming ‘Bones’ is a little too busy dealing with his latest legal debacle to get cranked up and have a slap fight with ‘King Ryan.’

Ryan Garcia booted from NY Mets games during fight week

Earlier this week, Garcia was booted from a New York Mets game where he was scheduled to throw out the first pitch.

Both Garcia and his opponent, Devin Haney were in attendance and set to participate in the festivities ahead of the Mets-Pirates game on Tuesday night at Citi Field. However, stadium officials decided to pull the plug at the last minute, prompting Garcia to post yet another rant on social media.

‘’Yo guys, the Mets just wasted three hours of our life,” Garcia shouted on social media. “To say at the end, ‘You can’t throw the pitch,’ for whatever reason. There was no reason, and they kicked us out for no reason. I’m personally gonna say f*ck the Mets. Don’t ever go to a f*cking Mets game again, f*ck the Mets.’’

According to Chris Mannix, a senior writer for Sports Illustrated, the Mets were afraid that having both Garcia and Haney together would result in a repeat of their viral altercation atop the Empire State Building.