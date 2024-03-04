Boxing star Ryan Garcia claims he’s being exploited, lost access to his phone and money in bizarre video

Ryan Garcia is alive.

After an alarming post that referred to his violent death and Satan being “on top,” Garcia attempted to clear the air in a short video posted on social media. Everyone was thrilled to see that ‘The Flash’ was both alive and in seemingly good health, but his explanation for his recent bizarre behavior only raised more questions.

Clearing things up pic.twitter.com/nVapB4EuwG — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 4, 2024

“Hey guys, it’s Ryan,” he begins. “I’m coming on here to explain what’s going on. I’m not in possession of my phone, I can’t get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked. I’m being really taking advantage [of]. I personally just want to send out a video to the people that love me and my fans and my family that’s concerned that I’m okay. “I’m not dead. I believe in Jesus; all those are lies, and they tried to put me in jail, they’re blocking my cards, I can’t access my money. Nobody is hitting me back. I don’t know what’s going on but just know I’m okay. Love.”

Ryan claims that he has no access to his social media or his money, indicating that perhaps his identity has been stolen. However, the Golden Boy product goes on to claim that someone is trying to put him in jail but never makes it clear who “they” are.

Garcia is currently expected to step inside the boxing ring on April 20 for a title fight with the reigning and defending WBC super lightweight world champion, Devin Haney. The bout will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and is expected to sell out well before fight night arrives.

All of this may be nothing more than one big troll job by Garcia, as suggested by his father and head coach, Henry Garcia.

Of course, that could also just be a feeble attempt to cover up Garcia’s erratic behavior over the last few days. Either way, it will be interesting to see if Garcia actually makes it to his championship clash with Haney next month.