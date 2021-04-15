Ryan Garcia does not believe Conor McGregor is a good boxer and is of the opinion that the Irishman would struggle to beat Jake Paul in the ring.

The 22-year-old was not impressed by McGregor’s first and only boxing match which came in 2017 against Floyd Mayweather. ‘Notorious’ was able to win a few rounds against the boxing great before being outclassed and ultimately stopped inside ten rounds.

“People can say whatever they want. When I watched Conor fight Mayweather. Conor can’t box. He can’t box,” Garcia told SPORTS JOE. “If Conor was smart, he’d ask Jake Paul to go in the Octagon with him. If you’re the bigger star you should do that because Conor is not that good of a boxer in my opinion. I’m just keeping it real 100%. I understand that it was against Floyd Mayweather, but your punches didn’t even look good. You know what I mean? Like when you were throwing them, they didn’t have no torque on them. They didn’t have no snap on them. You didn’t have anything on them. Can you make improvements? Of course, anybody can. How much can you? I don’t know. I don’t know the type of work that you put in. I don’t know the type of dedication he’s putting into boxing. He steps into the ring again with anybody good, he’s not going to win. He’s just not.”

Paul is set for his third professional boxing match this weekend. The internet celebrity will take on former UFC fighter Ben Askren on an April 17 Triller pay-per-view.

Garcia thinks Paul would give McGregor a run for his money. The lightweight boxing contender would even be willing to bet $100,000 that Paul would go the distance with McGregor.

“I think him and Jake Paul, if the brings the same fight he brought to Floyd against Jake Paul, that’s more competitive. I promise you,” Garcia said. “I’ll put a hundred thousand dollars he won’t knock out Jake Paul. You can mark it down right now. I’ll put a hundred thousand he won’t be able to knock out Jake Paul. Will he beat him? Maybe. He won’t knock him out though.”

Do you agree with Ryan Garcia? Would Conor McGregor struggle against Jake Paul in the boxing ring?