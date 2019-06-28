Russian Light Heavyweight Prospect Departs UFC Following Potential Doping Violation

Spread the word!













Russian light heavyweight prospect Ivan Shtyrkov’s UFC debut won’t be happening. Shtyrkov has now departed from the UFC, terminating his contract, after a potential doping violation.

Earlier this week (Thurs. June 27, 2019) Shtyrkov’s gym, Archangel Michael Fight Club, announced both parties agreed to terminate the deal. The 31-year-old light heavyweight, who goes by the nickname “Ural Hulk,” was undefeated heading into his UFC debut. Shtyrkov was to face Devin Clark at UFC St. Petersburg in April.

However, Shtyrkov pulled from the contest citing an illness. The gym’s announcement on Shtyrkov’s UFC contract termination included mention of a possible doping violation for a substance used for “gaining muscle mass.” Clark had a skeptical response to the news on Twitter:

Archangel Michael Fight Club announced the following:

“The reason for the decision [to leave the UFC] is a possible disqualification of a fighter because of the prohibited substance pictogram for gaining muscle mass which was found in the doping test.”

“The first test, taken immediately after signing the contract with the UFC, did not show any banned drugs in the body, but the result was atypical. The further opening of the “B” sample, which was analyzed in more detail, showed insignificant residues of one of the prohibited substances for weight gain. It is worth noting that after this Ivan had two more tests.”

The gym added that Shtyrkov has already received interest from different promotions since parting ways with the Las Vegas-based fight promotion, and will be exploring his options:

“Therefore, Ivan didn’t wait for the decision of the disciplinary commission and asked to release him from the contract in order to look for options to continue his career in other organizations.”

Neither the UFC nor the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) have commented on the matter as of this writing.

What do you make of Shtyrkov’s situation?