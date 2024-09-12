Russell Crowe Partners with ONE Championship for MMA Movie

Hollywood star Russell Crowe is partnering up with ONE Championship for a new mixed martial arts movie, as reported by Variety.

‘The Beast in Me’ will be a sports action film starring Russell Crowe and Daniel MacPherson. In the movie, MacPherson will play the role of an out of work former MMA fighter who suffers a family tragedy.

With the assistance of a veteran coach, played by Russell Crowe, he will attempt to avenge his fallen family member by coming out of retirement in order to compete – for ONE Championship. As of this writing, production is expected to begin later this year and will extend into early 2025.

One of the filming locations will be Bangkok, Thailand. They will be at the Impact Arena where ONE will host an event on January 24. The expectation is that footage will be shot for the movie throughout fight week.

Russell Crowe’s Sports Film ‘The Beast in Me’ Boarded by MMA Franchise One Championship (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/TgzlDXTAkz — Variety (@Variety) September 11, 2024

ONE Championship teams up with Russell Crowe

ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong will be present for the scene and may well make an appearance. ONE will serve as a production partner and will receive a consultant credit, with Crowe expected to appear in Bangkok too.

Crowe also co-wrote the script with David Frigerio, who had the following to say on the partnership.

“With access to One’s vast network of athletes and events, we are poised to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience that reflects the true heart of martial arts,” Frigerio said.

Sityodtong added, “I am thrilled to be partnering with the star-studded cast and production team behind ‘The Beast in Me.’ I am confident One is the best platform to help tell their story of grit, perseverance and determination. We cannot wait to host their entire team in Bangkok at a One Friday Fights fight week in January.”

Get ready, fight fans.