Russell Crowe on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: “He can still knock your head into another dimension”

Hollywood star Russell Crowe recently chatted with the infamous Joe Rogan and shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Originally scheduled for July 20, the controversial match between Tyson and Paul was canceled due to a flare-up of stomach ulcers plaguing ‘Iron Mike’. Paul was quick to accept a fight with former UFC fighter turned BKFC star Mike Perry, and Paul would leave the ring as the victor after knocking out his opponent in the sixth round.

Now scheduled for November 15, the Tyson vs. Paul fight remains a spectacle that has divided many fans and fighters alike. Many believe the age gap between the 58-year-old boxing legend and young 27-year-old upstart is too prolific. Others, however, are not ready to count ‘Iron Mike’ out and attest to how much of a different beast the man is.

Russell Crowe thinks Jake Paul should be weary of Mike Tyson

Speaking to Joe Rogan, Russell Crowe delved into the enigma that is the legend of Mike Tyson. He spoke on the man’s prowess and admitted that he could still do some damage despite his age.

”58-year-old Mike Tyson is not 50-year-old Mike Jones that lives down the street,” Crowe said. “It’s a different kind of human being. He can still knock your head into another dimension if he can catch you.”

”I was terrified of him as a boxer,” Russell Crowe continued. “He was terrifying. Even when I met him backstage at a stadium one time at a fight, I was like, ‘I’m still terrified of you’…What bothers me with this whole thing is that he’s got to kind of slide back into that warrior, and I’m just not sure that he needed to do it.” (H/T Bloody Elbow)

Do you think Mike Tyson should still be boxing at his age, or hang up the gloves forever?