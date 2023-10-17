John Fury plans to confront ‘Traitor’ mike tyson in saudi arabia: ‘Nobody is bullying me’

John Fury, the father of reigning WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, plans to call boxing legend and Francis Ngannou coach Mike Tyson a traitor to his face when the two meet in Saudi Arabia later this month.

On October 28, Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight titleholder, will make his professional boxing debut as he is set to square off with ‘The Gypsy King’ in Riyadh. In the months leading up to their highly anticipated crossover clash, ‘The Predator’ has been getting a helping hand in the gym from none other than ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou for his fight with Tyson Fury pic.twitter.com/1kv4cA5T3S — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 31, 2023

Naming his son after the fabled knockout artist, John Fury feels admittedly slighted by the former champ, suggesting that by helping Ngannou, Mike Tyson is a traitor to his sport and he plans to tell him as such when the two men inevitably come face-to-face in the Middle East.

“Me? Mike Tyson, I’m going to the top of the tree and he’s a traitor, and I’m going to tell him so in Saudi next week. Next week, he’ll be told,” Fury said in an interview with Mirror Fighting.

John Fury was recently in the corner of his other son, Tommy Fury, who headlined the latest Misfits Boxing event in Manchester against social media sensation KSI. Despite a lackluster performance, the younger Fury emerged victorious, escaping with a majority decision victory.

John Fury fears no man

In the days leading up to Tommy Fury’s bout, John Fury made headlines by picking fights with both KSI and Logan Paul’s father during a post-fight press event. He has every intention of bringing that same energy to Saudi Arabia where he plans to confront Mike Tyson.

“You watch, there will be no backward steps here from this kid,” John Fury added. “Nobody is bullying me and I’m not bullying them. I will stand, look at any man in the eye and say ‘Listen, let’s get it on, if you want to fight me I’m feared of no man.’

“The only thing I’m feared of in my life is God almighty. If you’ve got two arms, two legs, and a head, I’m not frightened of you. Never, I’ve faced men with ammunition today on my own never mind fists and feet. Fighting, I love it. If I get knocked out, I’ll come round with the blessings of God, brush myself down, and jump back on the horse. Then look for another fight down the road that I can win.”

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou goes down on October 28 on ESPN+ pay-per-view in the United States. Ordering the event at home will set you back a relatively steep $79.99.