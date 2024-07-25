Rose Namajunas wants Erin Blanchfield at Madison Square Garden

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is looking to fight Erin Blanchfield next time out.

Namajunas is coming off a decision win over Tracy Cortez to improve to 2-1 at flyweight, and now ‘Thug’ is hoping to get in a No. 1 contender fight at flyweight. The hope for Namajunas is to fight Blanchfield at Madison Square Garden in November.

“I know I said a bunch of different things, but now what’s sort of making sense in my mind is Erin Blanchfield,” Namajunas said on Bruce Buffer’s YouTube Channel (via SI). “And if there’s Madison Square Garden in November, I would love that.”

A fight between Rose Namajunas and Blanchfield would make a lot of sense, as the winner could very well get a title shot. It would also help boost up the pay-per-view card as both are big names.

Namajunas is ranked fifth at flyweight while Blanchfield is ranked third.

Erin Blanchfield accepts Rose Namajunas’ callout

Following Rose Namajunas calling out Erin Blanchfield to fight next time out, however, she would prefer it being a main event.

Blanchfield is coming off her first UFC loss, and she thinks the perfect fight for her is against Namajunas, as she also called for the bout.

“I definitely feel like (the perfect next fight) is Rose,” Blanchfield said to MMAJunkie. “She’s a very good fighter, so it’s someone great to test my skills against and get better fighting her. I mean, she’s a former champ. That could easily be a main event of a Fight Night. I think that makes perfect sense.”

Although Blanchfield does prefer fighting as the main event, she isn’t ruling out fighting at MSG.

“The taxes are definitely not great, but I did love fighting at MSG last time,” Blanchfield said. “Obviously, it’s close to home and all my family and friends can come. It’s just obviously an iconic place. I’d just love to fight there as much as I could. So if that works out, I’d love to fight at MSG.”

Blanchfield is 12-2 as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Manon Fiorot.