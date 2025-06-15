Rose Namajunas names possible next opponents after defeating Miranda Maverick

Former UFC champion Rose Namajunas has taken a look at who she could face next following her win over Miranda Maverick at UFC Atlanta.

In the co-main event of last night’s event, Rose Namajunas got back to winning ways. She had to overcome some real adversity in order to make it happen, with Miranda Maverick coming close to getting a submission in the second round, but ‘Thug Rose’ was able to recover and push forward to get an impressive decision victory.

As we look ahead to the future, it’s interesting to think about what could be next for Rose Namajunas. She’s still an impressive fighter and has the potential to make things happen at the top end of the flyweight division, but there are a whole lot of contenders who are beginning to emerge.

During the post-fight press conference, Rose Namajunas spoke openly about who else around her in the rankings would make for a good next step.

Rose Namajunas discusses her future after UFC Atlanta

“Before this fight, I was looking at Viviane (Araujo), but she’s matched up with Tracy (Cortez).

“I just fought Erin, so that wouldn’t make sense…they probably wouldn’t wanna do that,” Namajunas added. “There’s Natalia (Silva), there’s Alexa Grasso.

“Any of those girls, anybody that’s in the top five or whatever.

“If something crazy happens and I’m deserving of a title shot, I’d love that as well. But I want to be deserving, so whatever it takes to get that.”

“I think Alexa Grasso would probably be stylistically a little bit better for me. I think Natalia, her speed is very tricky and she sustains it for a very long time.

“She (Silva) would be I think more of a trickier fight,” Namajunas added. “(But) Alexa has the experience in terms of the title fights and everything like that.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow