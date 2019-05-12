Rose Namajunas Issues Statement On UFC 237 Knockout Loss

Spread the word!













Rose Namajunas was largely dominating Jessica Andrade in the early going of last night’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 main event from Rio de Janeiro, but ultimately succumbed to a vicious slam (watch it) from the Brazilian contender. ‘Thug Rose’ teased retirement after the loss, but now it’s time Namajunas issues a different kind of statement on the bout.

While her immediate post-fight reaction seemed ominous, Namajunas’ latest statement was much more light-hearted. She posted a brief message on her Instagram account with a joke about Dana White before thanking Brazil:

“That’s the last time I let @danawhite pick my walk out song 😑 Thank you Brazil I will never forget this experience”

We don’t know if Namajunas will re-assess and come back to fight again yet. But based on her recent run to the title and how she was defeating Andrade, she may deserve an immediate rematch if she does.

Perhaps she needs some time off to regroup. And maybe the pressure of being champion being gone will help Namajunas as well. She’s still one of if not the best strawweight fighters in the world. Seeing her retire so young would be a disappointment for fans. But she has to do what’s best for her life.

Could her latest statement hint that she’s not done yet?