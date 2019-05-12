Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas Full Fight Video Highlights

Spread the word!













Jessica Andrade shocked the MMA world when she knocked out Rose Namajunas with a vicious second-round slam in the main event of last night’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The former champ ‘Thug Rose’ looked amazing in the early going of the fight, using her accurate striking to repeatedly pepper Andrade. She won round one in a relatively one-sided fashion. Check out some of her moments via the UFC:

Namajunas had used a kimura position to prevent Andrade’s powerful slams in round one.

But that didn’t work as well in the second frame. Andrade lifted Namajunas high and slammed her right on her head, resulting in a clear knockout:

Andrade was shockingly declared the new UFC women’s strawweight champion in a fight she was losing to that point.

There’s nothing much more to say than it was an amazing win.