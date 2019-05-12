Jessica Andrade Knocks Rose Namajunas Out With Monster Slam To Win Title

Spread the word!













Rose Namajunas battled Jessica Andrade for the UFC 115-pound title in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Namajunas came into the bout off of two impressive victories over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She had been out of action since UFC 223 in April 2018.

Andrade was last seen knocking out Karolina Kowalkiewicz with a brutal display of power. The fight was a pivotal affair that would shape the future of the women’s strawweight landscape.

Round One:

Namajunas came out with her movement level high. She snapped a strong right hand over the top. A jab followed as Namajunas kept on the outside of Andrade’s power range. Namajunas landed a counter left on a rushing Andrade. She was piecing ‘Bate Estaca’ up. Combos landed at will and Andrade was bloodied.

The champ snapped her jab again and Andrade went for a huge takedown attempt. Namajunas went for a kimura and then an armbar. Andrade survived and it was a wild fight. Namajunas’ jab landed again and now the champ went for a takedown. More punches landed from the champion, including a big left hook. Namajunas landed a huge knee up the middle and Andrade was rocked. She smothered with ground and pound. Andrade landed a straight right and it became a firefight.

Amazing first round.

Round Two:

Andrade came out with a pair of kicks. Namajunas countered with another sharp punch. The champ’s striking was accurate. Andrade scored a rushing combo. Namajunas absorbed some strikes and answered with more jabs. The straight left was also working. Andrade landed big shots and a hard leg kick. A big hook followed. Namajunas went for another kimura, but Andrade picked her up and slammed her on her head, knocking her out cold.

Unbelievable. And new.

Final Result: Jessica Andrade def. Rose Namajunas via R2 KO (slam)