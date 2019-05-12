Rose Namajunas Hints At Retirement Following Jessica Andrade Loss

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas may have had her last fight.

Namajunas lost her title to Jessica Andrade following a scary slam knockout in the second round of their UFC 237 main event on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Considering the first round of the fight where “Thug” was completely dominating and outclassing the Brazilian, many have called for an immediate rematch.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the plan, at least after what Namajunas said in the post-fight press conference.

“I just want to do something else with my life right now,” Namajunas said (via MMA Junkie). “I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m not going to make any decisions right now. I don’t know. It’s just hard to keep having fun with this.”

Pressure Off Her Shoulders

Namajunas somewhat curiously revealed in the post-fight interview that losing released a lot of pressure for her.

She explained further what she meant by that, seemingly referring to the infamous bus attack at UFC 223 last year.

“I felt a lot of pressure to get back in there,” Namajunas added. “The last fight prior to this one was a lot of emotional baggage and stuff, and then juggling a bunch of different things.

“I’m still super happy that I came here. It was just an honor to challenge myself against Andrade because she’s a beast and stuff.”

Namajunas acknowledges, however, that she was dominating the first five minutes. She hasn’t completely ruled out a rematch either, but will need some time to reflect.

“I was definitely whipping her butt, there’s no doubt about that. We’ll see if I’m still interested in this. I know I can beat her. I just don’t know.”