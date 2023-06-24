Maycee Barber scored the biggest win of her career in an absolutely thrilling war with fellow flyweight fan favorite Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville.

Amanda Ribas came out looking to put the pressure on early, but was it Barber who made her mark in the opening round, landing a series of solid right hands before delivering a vicious elbow in the clinch that busted open Ribas’ nose. With the blood flowing, the ladies took things to the ground, where Barber dropped a series of bombs before the round came to an end.

Unhappy with being the only one bleeding inside the Octagon, Amanda Ribas landed a stiff right hand that got Barber’s nose leaking like a faucet. Perhaps that was a mistake, as the sight of Barber’s own blood appeared to cause a switch in her intensity. Barber fired back with a brilliantly-timed high kick that connected clean but failed to put Ribas down. Though she was clearly feeling the effects. Ribas began to backpedal at that point which prompted Barber to move in and unleash a flurry of strikes that ultimately sent Ribas crashing to the canvas.

Pouncing on her opponent, Barber delivered a series of ground-and-pound strikes until the referee determined that he had seen enough.

Official Result: Maycee Barber def. Amanda Ribas via TKO (strikes) at 3:42 of Round 2

Check out Highlights from Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville:

MAYCEE BARBER WITH THE HUGE SEQUENCE TO GET THE TKO IN ROUND 2 😳 #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/mlHtAPK5bH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 24, 2023

MAYCEE BARBER FINISHES AMANDA RIBAS IN A BLOOD BATH OF A FIGHT!🩸#UFCJacksonville



pic.twitter.com/KddYRFSEIp — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) June 24, 2023