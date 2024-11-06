Rose Namajunas’ Brother Addresses Grooming Allegations: “You don’t get groomed at 17. They met at 17 he was 29.”

Nojus Namajunas, the brother of two-time UFC champion ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas, recently came to the defense of his sister’s highly questionable relationship with ex-fighter Pat Barry.

Namajunas and Barry’s relationship has been the recipient of significant scrutiny over the years, much of it surrounding Barry being significantly older than the flyweight contender. There is a 13-year age gap between the two with Namajunas being 32 years old and Barry being 45.

However, the issue lies in when the two first met before they began dating.

Barry is said to have met Namajunas when she was just 14 years old which immediately raised accusations of grooming. Former UFC middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland brought those concerns to the forefront when he called Barry a “predator” and openly questioned their relationship in multiple social media posts.

Recently, X user Josie Aldo broke down the timeline of their relationship and ascertained that Barry was likely 30 years old when he started dating a 17-year-old Namajunas.

While there were plenty of people in the comments condemning Barry for essentially dating a junior in high school, some were willing to give the heavyweight standout the benefit of the doubt — in particular, Namajunas’ brother who made a rather wild admission while attempting to defend Barry.

You don't get groomed at 17. They met at 17 he was 29. 17 is the age of consent where Pat is from. Again you are spreading lies. Is it on the edge? Sure but there's no law against what they did. She was ALREADY MOLESTED AT AGE 11 now would you please let it rest? — Nojus Namajunas (@NojusNamajunas) November 4, 2024

“You don’t get groomed at 17,” Nojus Namajunas wrote in response to the post. “They met at 17 he was 29. 17 is the age of consent where Pat is from. Again you are spreading lies. Is it on the edge? Sure but there’s no law against what they did. She was ALREADY MOLESTED AT AGE 11 now would you please let it rest?”

You can probably guess what kind of reaction Nojus Namajunas got out of fight fans.

“It’s your sister bro the f*ck you defending him for,” one user questioned. “Few cans short of a 12 pack, eh bud,” another added. “If my brother let me down like this, I’d end it all,” a third wrote. “You are a failure as a man if you think that’s normal. That’s your sister.” “You’re a failure bro defending the guy that groomed your own sister is so f*cking nasty.” “Failure of a brother. You should be embarrassed.” “She was 14 when they met.” “Defending your sister getting groomed is nasty work. Predator Pat got his claws in a whole family.”

Namajunas’ last outing inside the Octagon ended in disappointment at UFC Edmonton on Saturday. After a strong start against Erin Blanchfield, ‘Thug’ seemingly ran out of steam in the later rounds and ultimately suffered a unanimous decision loss against ‘Cold Blooded.’ Namajunas is now 2-2 as a flyweight.