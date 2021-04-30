Rory MacDonald enjoyed a perfect start to his career in the Professional Fighters League.

The former UFC contender and Bellator champion made the switch to PFL in December of 2019 but his promotional debut has been delayed due to the ongoing global pandemic.

MacDonald hasn’t fought since October 2019 when rematched Douglas Lima.

The Canadian fell to a decision defeat and surrendered his Bellator belt in the process.

‘The Red King’ was originally slated to face David Michaud on April 29.

Unfortunately, the 32-year-old was forced out of the bout due to a congenital heart condition recently discovered by his doctors.

In stepped, Millender on just a few weeks’ notice to take on MacDonald. Things did not go to plan for ‘Curtious’ who quickly fell to defeat at PFL 2.

Millender got after it early and was putting lots of volume on his highly fancied opponent. Just before the midway point of round one, MacDonald moved in for the takedown. Millender did well to defend initially but was ultimately dragged to the mat. MacDonald took Millender’s back and had the body triangle locked up with two minutes left on the clock. The former Bellator champion quickly got his arm under the chin of his opponent and secured the rear-naked choke submission win.

The Red King!! 1st round submission and a successful debut for Rory MacDonald!#2021PFL2

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN2

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/DU6wA0wgRB — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 30, 2021

MacDonald picks up six points and move one step closer to winning the PFL welterweight tournament that has a prize of $1 million.

The Canadian has stiff competition from Ray Cooper III who won the whole thing in 2019.

Cooper picked up a similarly impressive first round submission win in the co-main event.

Elsewhere on the card, UFC veterans Gleison Tibau and Chris Camozzi fell to decision defeats.

Antônio Carlos Júnior quickly tapped out Tom Lawlor with a guillotine choke.

Cezar Jesus Ferreira spectacularly knocked out Nick Roehrick in his PFL debut.

Do you think Rory MacDonald will win PFL’s welterweight tournament?