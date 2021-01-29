Former UFC Welterweight title challenger Rory MacDonald has recently made comments that he would be open to a return to the Octagon. While MacDonald is currently preparing for the third season for the PFL season trying to win the $1 million grand prize, he was asked in a Q&A about a potential return to the octagon in the future, his response, he’d be open it.

“UFC comeback? Possibly. We’ll see,” MacDonald said. “I plan on doing some of my best fights in PFL in the next couple of years while I’m with them, but you never know what’s going to happen after that.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

“My upcoming fight is April 29 in, wait, I don’t know where it is yet, but April 29 I believe. That will be will be my first round of the PFL regular season,” MacDonald said, mentioning Ray Cooper III and Magomed Magomedov as potential opponents.

MacDonald (21-6-1) fought for the UFC for 6 years, holding huge wins over BJ Penn, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, Demian Maia and a couple of notable wars with the champion at the time, Robbie Lawler.

After a successful run in Bellator, MacDonald signed with PFL and was expected to compete in the promotion’s 2020 season. However, PFL held no events this past year due to the Pandemic and MacDonald was left waiting for his next opportunity. The PFL is now ready to go for its third season and MacDonald has confirmed his upcoming date. It will certainly be a thrill to see the Canadien back in the sport, competing for another $1 Million grand prize.

Do you want to see Rory MacDonald back in the UFC? How would he fare? How do you see him performing in the upcoming PFL season?