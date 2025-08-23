Rongzhu Outslugs Austin Hubbard to Secure Unanimous Decision Victory – UFC Shanghai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard - UFC Shanghai Highlights

Rongzhu outworked Austin Hubbard at UFC Shanghai to score his third career win inside the Octagon.

Hubbard came out looking for a quick finish, but it was the relentless calf kicks from Rongzhu that proved to be the difference-maker in round one. Hubbard landed a takedown late in the stanza, but he couldn’t keep Rongzhu on the mat long enough to capitalize.

gettyimages 2231611318 612x612 1

Hubbard scored another takedown in the second, but Rongzhu once again popped back up almost immediately, forcing the American to stand and trade with him.

With the first two rounds being fairly competitive, both fighters decided to swing away in the third. That proved to be a more effective strategy for Rongzhu, who landed the more impactful shots and ultimately walked away with his second straight win.

gettyimages 2231611532 612x612 1

Official Result: Rongzhu def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

gettyimages 2231612374 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard at UFC Shanghai:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

