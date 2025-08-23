Rongzhu Outslugs Austin Hubbard to Secure Unanimous Decision Victory – UFC Shanghai Highlights

Rongzhu outworked Austin Hubbard at UFC Shanghai to score his third career win inside the Octagon.

Hubbard came out looking for a quick finish, but it was the relentless calf kicks from Rongzhu that proved to be the difference-maker in round one. Hubbard landed a takedown late in the stanza, but he couldn’t keep Rongzhu on the mat long enough to capitalize.

Hubbard scored another takedown in the second, but Rongzhu once again popped back up almost immediately, forcing the American to stand and trade with him.

With the first two rounds being fairly competitive, both fighters decided to swing away in the third. That proved to be a more effective strategy for Rongzhu, who landed the more impactful shots and ultimately walked away with his second straight win.

Official Result: Rongzhu def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard at UFC Shanghai: