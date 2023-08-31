Amid continued speculation that former undisputed bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey has been pursued for a return to the Octagon at UFC 300 next year, promotional president, Dana White has labelled reports of an impending comeback to mixed martial arts for the pioneer as a “crock of sh*t”.

Rousey, the inaugural bantamweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from combat sports competition since headlining UFC 206 back in December 2016, suffering a one-sided opening round TKO loss to former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes at the T-Mobile Arena.

The defeat came as Rousey’s second consecutively, after the Riverside grappling ace suffered a brutal high-kick KO loss to fellow former bantamweight champion, Holly Holm the year prior in Australia. The loss came as Judoka star, Ronda Rousey’s first in mixed martial arts competition.

However, in the time since, the Californian has turned her hand successfully to professional wrestling under the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) banner, but per reports earlier this summer, the 36-year-old has informed the promotion of a “hard out” date for her departure, before WrestleMania in the opening quarter of next year.

According to former UFC heavyweight contender, Brendan Schaub, however, per his sources, Rousey had rejected a lucrative offer to make a comeback to the Octagon.

“I’ll say this, I have it on good authority they [the UFC] offered Ronda Rousey more money than you can imagine to come back, and she said no,” Brendan Schaub said.

“Maybe Dana (White) didn’t do the deal, I’m not saying Dana offered it,” Schaub explained. “From what I know, they offered her more money than God and she was like, ‘I’m good.’ Ronda’s very smart, has other businesses, her farms, her house. She doesn’t need to do any of it. She said no.”

Dana White shuts down Ronda Rousey comeback for UFC 300 next year

However, according to White, whilst addressing suggestion that Rousey is in line for a monumental return at UFC 300 next year, such claims are to be rubbished.

“Stop reading the Daily Mail, everything that they write is a crock of sh*t,” Dana White told assembed media after the Contender Series. “Ronda’s (Rousey) having kids. Ronda built that whole thing that’s going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE, she went there and did everything that she did there and achieved, she’s made sh*tloads of money. She’s oved on with her life.”

