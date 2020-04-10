Ronda Rousey Slams “Ungrateful” WWE Fans, Rules Out Full-Time Wrestling Return

Spread the word!













Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has slammed WWE fans for being ungrateful and claims she will never return to wrestling full-time.

The MMA superstar turned wrestling champion spoke on the latest episode of the “Wild Ride! with Steve-O” podcast. During the chat, Rousey said the intense WWE schedule, coupled with unappreciative fans means she’ll never return to wrestling full time and would only ever return for brief periods before leaving the sport, she said.

“I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. But I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year, and when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don’t have time to lay down.”

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family?” Rousey continued. “But, instead I’m spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f**king ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?

“I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there,” Rousey concluded. “But, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F**k these fans, dude.’

“My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f**king home!’ And that was basically it.”

Prior to joining the WWE, Rousey broke ground in MMA allowing women to join the sports biggest promotions while becoming a global star in the process. (Transcribed by ProWrestlingSheet)

