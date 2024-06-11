Ronda Rousey reveals original plan to beat Holly Holm before KO loss: ‘I was out on my feet from the very beginning’

Inaugural bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey has revealed she has a specific gameplan in place to beat Holly Holm during their infamous 2014 title fight in Australia, before claiming she was “out on my [her] feet” from the opening exchange.

Rousey, a former undisputed bantamweight champion under the banner of the UFC and Strikeforce promotions, headlined a return ‘Downunder’ for the organization back in 2014 in a title defense against boxing Hall of Fame star, Holm.

And seeing her perfect run of professional victories halted following twelve consecutive victories, Rousey would then go on to suffer a dominant first round TKO defeat to former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes the following year in her return to the Octagon.

Revealing earlier this year how she had suffered a slew of concussions during her combat sports career, Riverside native, Rousey also claimed the opening exchanges with Holm resulted in her suffering wobbly bottom teeth almost instantaneously.

Ronda Rousey reveals plan to beat Holly Holm

And speaking during a recent Q&A session as she releases a memoir on her career in combat sports, Rousey revealed she had a specific gameplan in place to beat Albuquerque striker, Holm – before she was rocked on the feet.

“The (Holly) Holm fight, I didn’t really get to start my process because I literally just got hit right away, and it knocked loose all my bottom teeth and I was out on my feet from the very beginning,” Ronda Rousey said. “So there wasn’t like that same kind of process of what I usually have.”

“My process was usually, I would plan out the first exchange, and everything from then on out would be an improvisation, within the range of what I trained for specifically for that person.”

