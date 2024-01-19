Dana White denies Ronda Rousey slot on UFC 300 in stunning fighting return: ‘She’s not coming back’

Inaugural bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey has been definitively ruled from a retirement-snapping comeback to the Octagon at UFC 300 in April, with promotional CEO, Dana White revealing the promotion never offered the Riverside the option of making her comeback on the flagship event.

Rousey, the organization’s first-ever bantamweight champion, has been continually linked with a stunning return to mixed martial arts competition in the last number of months, particularly following her departure wrestling organization, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

However, despite numerous call outs from the likes of former bantamweight champion and two-time foe, Miesha Tate for a trilogy fight at UFC 300 in April, reports confirmed late last year how the Californian was not interested in making a stunning return to the Octagon at the moment, with the view of having another child with long-time partner, UFC heavyweight veteran, Travis Browne.

Ronda Rousey ruled from UFC 300 return

And amid links to a massive comeback at UFC 300 – alongside or in combination with the likes of former promotional star at prior heavyweight kingpin, Brock Lesnar, or former two-weight champion, Georges St-Pierre, White claims Ronda Rousey was never contacted about featuring on the card.

“Ronda’s (Rousey) not coming back,” Dana White told Sportsnet ahead of UFC 297. “GSP (Georges St-Pierre) not coming back. Brock (Lensar’s) like 45 years old or pushing 50 [years old]. None of those calls were made.”

Headlining UFC 207 back in December 2016, Rousey suffered a stunning first round TKO loss to former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes, in what came as he final mixed martial arts appearance to date.

Prior to that, Rousey had lost her undisputed bantamweight champion a year prior in Australia, in the form of a devastating high-kick KO loss to former titleholder, Holly Holm, in arguably the biggest upset loss in the history of the promotion.

