Ronda Rousey reveals slew of ‘Secret’ concussions led to UFC exit: ‘That’s basically why I had to retire’

Inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey has revealed a series of concussions which she had suffered – and ultimately kept “secret”, led to her retirement from mixed martial arts competition, and her departure from the sport.

Rousey, a former undisputed Strikeforce and UFC bantamweight gold holder, has been sidelined from the Octagon since she suffered a thunderous opening round knockout loss to former duel-weight champion, Amanda Nunes back in December 2016.

The defeat came as Riverside native, Rousey’s second on the bounce, following a hellacious high-kick KO loss to Holly Holm in her seventh attempted title fight defense in Australia the year prior.

And linked with a comeback to combat sports in the time since – particularly given the recent merging of the UFC and Rousey’s former stomping ground, WWE, under the TKO Group banner, the Judo practitioner revealed a slew of concussions ultimately forced her hand into retirement from combat sports.

“My concussion history that I had to keep secret for years, so I would be able to continue to compete and perform,” Ronda Rousey said during an Instagram Live session, ahead of the release of her memoir, Our Fight. “That’s basically why I had to retire.”

Departing the WWE late last year, Rousey recently commented on the ongoing situation involving former organizational brass, Vince McMahon – branding him an “evil, unethical, slimeball” in the process.

Dowsing rumors of a potential return for Rousey this year, UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed that the Californian veteran would not be returning at UFC 300 next month at the beginning of this annum, remaining confident the ex-bantamweight titleholder ever steps foot inside the Octagon again.

A decorated former champion, Rousey racked up consecutive championship wins over Liz Carmouche, Miesha Tate, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano, and Bethe Corriea during her tenure with the UFC.

