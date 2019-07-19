Official UFC Shenzhen Poster Revealed: Andrade vs. Zhang

Spread the word!













The official UFC Shenzhen poster has been revealed. All the action will go down from the Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China on August 31.

In the main event of the night, UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will make her first career title defense against Chinese star Weili Zhang. Andrade is currently on a four-fight win streak, her latter two victories coming by way of knockout. In her last outing, the Brazilian knocked out Rose Namajunas to capture the 115-pound title with a vicious second-round slam.

As for Zhang, she is on a 19-fight win streak since dropping her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut back in 2013. She has won all three of her UFC appearances, taking home a unanimous decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC 235 in March.

Check out the official UFC Shenzhen poster below:

UFC Shenzhen Card:

Women’s strawweight: (C) Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang

(C) Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park

Anthony Hernandez vs. Jun Yong Park Flyweight: Mark De La Rosa vs. Kai Kara-France

Mark De La Rosa vs. Kai Kara-France Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

What do you think about the UFC Shenzhen poster? Who are you picking in Andrade vs. Zhang? Let us know down below in the comments!