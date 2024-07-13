Ronda Rousey admits she never evolved during UFC career: ‘I had to be everything to everyone’

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey has agreed with recent claims from UFC boss, Dana White regarding her lack of ability to evolve as a fighter during her tenure in the promotion, chalking it up to being “everything to everyone”.

Rousey, the inaugural bantamweight champion under the banner of the White-led organization, called time on her combat sports career following back-to-back knockout losses to both Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in title fights, the last of which came in 2016.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

In the time since, Riverside grappler, Rousey has excelled in professional wrestling under the banner of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), however, departed the organization at the tail end of last year to boot.

Revealing a slew of concussion issues had derailed her career in mixed martial arts, earlier this week Rousey claimed she was suffering from neurological injuries and concussion-like symptoms as early as six years of age.

Ronda Rousey agrees she never evolved in her fighting career

And detailing how she admittedly failed to “evolve” as a fighter during her time with the organization, Rousey chalked the fact up to her busy promoting schedule, and spreading herself too thin.

Mandatory Credit: Brandon Magnus – Zuffa LLC

“I had to be everything to everyone,” Ronda Rousey told CBS Sports. “I had to promote as hard as I trained, and because I did that, that’s why we got as far as we are today. I didn’t just make it about me and my performances and picking and choosing my fights, about when it would work best for me. That’s why we were so successful. That’s why the sport had never been hotter. It was because of that work.”

“I promised Dana (White) that’s what I would do if he believed in me and invested in me and brought me into the company,” Ronda Rousey explained. “I felt like if I did anything less, that would have made me a liar.”

