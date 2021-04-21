After months of speculation and rumors, former UFC star and current WWE standout Ronda Rousey is pregnant and is expecting her first child in September.

Rousey announced earlier today on her Instagram that her and former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne have accomplished the goal that they set out on after taking a leave from WWE after Wrestlemania 35.

In a since-deleted home video, Rousey and Browne announced the heartwarming news.

“I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months,” Rousey said. “I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we’ve been on and there’s much more to the story that we’ll be telling later.”

Rousey and Browne have been together since 2015, and were engaged and married in 2017.

WWE executives have talked about Rousey’s return to the ring as recently as just weeks ago, but will need to delay those plans with the recent announcement of her pregnancy. Rousey made the move to professional wrestling after her final bout in the UFC against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

WWE also took to Twitter to congratulate Rousey and Browne.

“The Baddest Baby on the Planet is on the way!” the organization tweeted.

Wrestling fans can now expect Rousey to return to the ring some time in 2022, at the earliest. “Rowdy” quickly emerged as one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling alongside female stars Becky Lynch, Charlotte Blair and Stephanie McMahon.

Former #WWERaw Women’s Champion @RondaRousey posted a new video announcing that she and her husband, MMA fighter @travisbrowneMMA, are expecting their first child! https://t.co/om6R3B0nqE — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2021

Rousey is considered to be one of the pioneers of MMA as well, competing as the first female UFC champion and defending her UFC bantamweight title six times. Rousey’s first UFC title defense against Liz Carmouche is considered to be one of the most important fights in UFC history.

All of us at LowKickMMA congratulate Rousey and Browne on the exciting news!

What do you think about Ronda Rousey’s announcement and how she’s handled life away from the spotlight?