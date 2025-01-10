Ex-UFC champion Ronda Rousey announces birth of second child, Liko’ula Pa’uomahinakaipiha Browne

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey — alongside long-time partner, Travis Browne have confirmed the birth of their second time, Liko’ula Pa’uomahinakaipiha Browne on social media this.

Rousey, the inaugural bantamweight champion under the banner of the UFC following her move from the now-defunct Strikeforce organization back in 2013.

Ronda Rousey reveals she suffered from concussions at just 6 years old

And most recently featuring against former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes in a return to the Octagon back in 2016, Riverside grappler, Rousey was stopped with a brutal first round barrage of strikes, dropping her second consecutive knockout defeat following a prior high-kick stoppage against Holly Holm.

Since then, Rousey made the move to professional wrestling under the banner of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), where she enjoyed an impressive tenure before departing the promotion back in 2023.

Ronda Rousey admits she never evolved during UFC career I was being everything to everyone

Ronda Rousey welcomes birth of second child with UFC veteran Travis Browne

On social media this week, Rousey confirmed the birth of her second child — another daughter with former UFC heavyweight contender, Browne in a post on her official Instagram account.

“Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound,” Ronda Rousey posted. “Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne”

Linked with a potential return to mixed martial arts competition — particularly ahead of last year’s UFC 300 event in Las Vegas, Rousey recently confirmed she would never compete in combat sports again, citing her battle with neurological issues.

Ronda Rousey shuts down UFC return: 'I'm not neurologically fit to compete anymore'
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Every couple years – the same rumor comes out,” Ronda Rousey told the Insight podcast about a return to the UFC. “It’s nice to feel missed, I guess. But it’s not happening. I’m not neurologically fit to compete anymore at the highest level. I just can’t.”

“You just get to a level where the neurological injuries you take accumulate over time,” Ronda Rousey explained. “They don’t get any better.”

