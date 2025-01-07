Islam Makhachev Questions Black Belt Standards in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu – Are BJJ Black Belts Given Too Easily?

Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has sparked a heated debate within the martial arts community, questioning whether black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu are being awarded too easily. The Dagestani fighter is known for his elite grappling and ground game and he shared his candid thoughts on the matter in a recent interview.

Islam Makhachev on Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

“Why are you scared to go with him on the ground? You’re a black belt,” Makhachev said to Demetrious Johnson, referring to instances where BJJ black belts appear hesitant to engage in grappling exchanges. “But now, it’s a big deal to give some fighters a black belt. No, it’s not. It shouldn’t work like this, you know. I think people agree with me. If you’re a UFC champion, you cannot be a black belt in one day. No, it’s not working like that.”

Islam Makhachev emphasized that earning a black belt should require years of dedication, competition experience, and proven mastery of the art. “Train, like, hours—hours like five, six years—to be a black belt. They have to go to some competitions, World Championships, like international, and do something special, you know, to deserve this,” he continued.

Islam Makhachev’s remarks reflect his own martial arts upbringing in Dagestan, where wrestling and Sambo are pillars of the region’s athletic identity. As a four-time Russian National Combat Sambo Champion and a World Combat Sambo gold medalist, Makhachev has firsthand experience with the rigorous demands of elite-level grappling. His foundation in Sambo has shaped his perspective.

Since debuting in the UFC in 2015, Islam Makhachev has solidified himself as one of the best grapplers in MMA, often overwhelming his opponents with his ground control and submission skills. His success in the Octagon, including his championship victories over BJJ Black Belts Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier has only added weight to his critique of the current BJJ ranking system.

Are BJJ Black Belts Given Too Easily?

Makhachev’s comments have reignited a long-standing debate in the martial arts world. Traditionalists argue that earning a black belt should symbolize years of hard work, competition, and technical proficiency.

In MMA, black belts are often awarded to fighters who display exceptional grappling skills during fights, even if they lack the competition experience traditionally required in BJJ. This practice has drawn criticism from purists who feel that the integrity of the black belt is being diluted.

Makhachev’s stance echoes the frustrations of many who believe that the martial art’s highest rank should not be given out as a symbolic gesture. “It shouldn’t work like this,” he asserted, calling for a return to more stringent standards.

Whether or not the BJJ community will take his words to heart remains to be seen. For a fighter who has spent years proving himself on the mats and in the Octagon, he knows the power of grappling being a lifetime student under the UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.