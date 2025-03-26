After over a year of absence from the ONE Championship ring, two-sport and two-division champion Roman Kryklia returns to defend his heavyweight Muay Thai title against former WBC heavyweight champion and British Muay Thai fighter Lyndon Knowles.

The disappointing absence of Roman Kryklia doesn’t do the now-heavyweight phenom justice. His trail of absolute destruction in ONE Championship won an absurd amount of accomplishments. Having won the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing title, the ONE heavyweight kickboxing Grand Prix, and the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title. All while having an undefeated record in the promotion and nearly all knockouts in ONE Championship.

With ONE Championship’s barren divisions, this is a brand new opportunity for Roman Kryklia and the promotion in order to promote the heavyweight divisions of Muay Thai. An uncharted territory in combat sports as in Muay Thai the glamour divisions are actually the smaller divisions, which is totally different from the other combat sports such as boxing and MMA,

ONE Championship cannot allow Roman Kryklia to sit on the shelf.

ONE Championship has taken a blow to its reputation due to them shelving certain fighters for over a year and not using some of their top talent, such as former two-division ONE MMA champion Reinier De Ridder, who was quite vocal about this issue. Now, with one of the most exciting fighters not just at heavyweight but in all of kickboxing,

Also, with Glory now building up its heavyweight division with its 32-man tournament, ONE cannot afford to waste the prime years of one of the most impactful fighters in the kickboxing circuit.