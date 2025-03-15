Roman Dolidze avenges loss to Marvin Vettori with hard fought decision win – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

Georgian middleweight contender, Roman Dolidze has avenged his prior decision loss to perennial contender, Marvin Vettori tonight in the main event of UFC Vegas 104 — landing a back-and-forth unanimous decision victory over the course of five rounds.

Dolidze, the current number twelve ranked middleweight contender, previously took on Italian challenger, Vettori in the UK back in 2023, dropping a unanimous judging loss over the course of three rounds in London.

But tonight, beyond a host of egregious fouls including eye pokes and groin strikes, Dolidze managed to emerge with a decision win — evading any sort of point deduction from veteran official, Herb Dean.

And with tonight’s victory over the former title challenger, Dolidze adds Vettori to a winning spree over both Kevin Holland and former light heavyweight title chaser, Anthony Smith.

Below, catch the highlights from Roman Dolidze’s rematch win over Marvin Vettori