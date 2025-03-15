Chidi Njokuani stops Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos with knee barrage – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights

Veteran kickboxing talent, Chidi Njokuani once more showed off his devastating striking tonight against perennial contender, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos — flattening the Brazilian with a slew of knee strikes to the body in their co-main event clash at UFC Vegas 104.

Njokuani, who missed weight overnight for the welterweight pairing, tipped the scales at 172.5lbs for the pairing with the Brazilian perennial contender.

However, now in the midst of a three-fight winning rise regardless, Njokuani turned back former Cage Warriors champion, Rhys McKee in late 2023 with a contentious split decision win. After that, Njokuani would land a decision win over Jared Gooden last October.

And landing his third Octagon knockout from five starts in the promotion-proper tonight, Contender Series product, Njokuani unleashed a stunning barrage of knee strikes in the second frame, sending dos Santos to the cavnas, wincing in clear pain.

Following up with a series of elbow strikes, Njokuani forced the stoppage — adding to prior knockouts of both Marc-Andre Barriault, and Dusko Todorovic.

Below, catch the highlights from Chidi Njokuani’s win over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos