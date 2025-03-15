Roman Dolidze calls out Israel Adesanya after UFC Vegas 104 win: ‘Give me one day’

Roman Dolidze has staked his claim for a title eliminator in his return to action following tonight’s UFC Vegas 104 win — claiming it’s either Israel Adesanya or even Robert Whittaker next for him as he looks to earn his first championship charge.

Dolidze, the current number twelve ranked middleweight contender, headlined tonight’s return to the Apex facility, taking on another former title challenger, Marvin Vettori in a rematch clash.

And avenging a decision loss to the Italian dating back to 2023, Dolidze emerged with a unanimous decision win of his own against the stalwart challenger.

However, not without controversy, however, with the Georgian going unpunished for a slew of illegal eye pokes and groin strikes, despite repeated warnings from veteran Octagon official, Herb Dean.

Roman Dolidze calls for Israel Adesanya title eliminator next

And following his decision win over Vettori, Dolidze called for a pairing with former championship duo, Adesanya or Auckland-born fan favorite, Whittaker next — in a bid to earn his first shot at promotional gold in the UFC.

“I deserve top five fight hundred per cent,” Roman Dolidze said during his post-fight interview after UFC Vegas 104 tonight. “And there are two realistic fights for me it’s a (Robert) Whittaker or (Israel) Adesanya.

"It's Whittaker or Adesanya!" – Roman Dolidze shoots his shot! 👀#UFCVegas104 | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/SwBNOHce4i — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) March 16, 2025

“Let’s go, just give me a day that’s all that I need nothing more,” Roman Dolidze continued. “And you know I can fight in five days just give me a little bit time to make weight that’s all.”