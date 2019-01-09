Joe Rogan Details Why MMA Fans Love Nate Diaz So Much

There’s no doubt that longtime UFC welterweight and lightweight competitor Nate Diaz is one of the most beloved fighters in UFC history.

Along with his brother, Nick, the Diaz brothers are some of mixed martial arts’ (MMA) most recognizable names. On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan offered his thoughts on Nate Diaz. He explained why fans love him so much (via BJPenn.com):

“One of the reasons why Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor was so big is because people love Nate Diaz too,” Rogan said. “It’s not just Conor McGregor.

“No disrespect to Eddie Alvarez, but when Conor McGregor fought Eddie Alvarez, the vast majority of the eyes were on Conor McGregor. When Conor McGregor fights Nate Diaz, you’re looking at a lot of people who love Nate Diaz.

“Cause he doesn’t give a f**k. He legitimately doesn’t give a f**k. He smokes weed all the time. People love it. They love the fact that those guys are like that.”



Diaz really shot up in fame back in 2016 when he became the first man to defeat Conor McGregor in the UFC. He forced the Irishman to submit in the second round via rear-naked choke. The pair rematched several months later in a huge pay-per-view (PPV) event.

It was, perhaps, one of the most memorable buildups to a fight in recent memory. When it was all over, McGregor won the rematch via majority decision. McGregor has promised to grant Diaz a trilogy rematch since Diaz gave McGregor an immediate rematch after their first fight.