Former UFC flyweight king Demetrious Johnson has released a statement following his upset loss to Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 last night.

‘Mighty Mouse’ suffered his first ever knockout loss when he challenged for ONE Championship gold at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

In the second round, Johnson was dropped by an uppercut. Moraes swarmed and landed a knee to his grounded opponent. The Brazilian landed a few more ground strikes before the referee mercifully stepped in. Moraes becomes the first man to stop Johnson who had previously only lost via decision.

‘DJ’ quickly recovered from his loss to post out on Twitter.

“all good everyone back in the hotel,” Johnson wrote. “watch the fight. shitty day in the office. congratz to @adrianomkmoraes we will be back.”

Johnson later posted to Instagram with his deeper thoughts on the defeat.

“Alright guy, we are back in the hotel,” Johnson began. First off, I wanna everybody for your guys support and my teammates Tony and James. Shitty day in the office. I’ve watched the fight three times. I thought I was going good. Just trying to cross that distance. We knew that was going to be the biggest obstacle course of facing Adriano Moraes for how big he is. But, you know, if you’re in this game for long enough its bound to happen one day. I’m healthy. I feel good. Thank you to the fans and all the supporters out there. Thank you, ONE Championship, for the opportunity. Thank you to Adriano Moraes for the fight. We will be back. It’s part of the game you know right boys. I’m gonna watch the fight again to see where I fucked up.”

Demetrious Johnson said on Instagram an hour ago he’s already watched the fight three times. Probably not an easy watch. He’s clearly handling this loss very well. pic.twitter.com/Nu3aWfrIEh — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) April 8, 2021

