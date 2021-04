Rodtang Jitmuangnon continued his winning streak in style.

The 23-year-old took on Danial Williams in a Muay Thai clash in the ONE On TNT 1 headliner on Wednesday night and dominated as expected.

After a somewhat slow start in the first, Rodtang managed to drop Williams and bloody him up. However, Williams showed great heart to last the full three rounds as he ultimately lost a unanimous decision.

You can watch the highlights below:

The Iron Man does it again 👊



Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeats Danial Williams via unanimous decision#ONEonTNT1 pic.twitter.com/lKSmwGgRC3 — Bleacher Report MMA (@BR_MMA) April 8, 2021