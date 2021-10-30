Emering middleweight prospect, Andre Petroski managed to maintain his undefeated run on the preliminary card of UFC 267 — stopping Hu Yaozong with a late third round arm-triangle victory in a dominant, rather one-sided submission stoppage.

Petroski, a staple of Roufusport in Milwaukee, managed to score countless takedowns against Hu throughout the three round affair, however, questions of his gas tank appeared to be on the horizon as Hu managed to stay in the fight until the very end, taking Petroski’s best shots and a handful of submission attempts.

Andre Petroski scores arm-triangle win over Hu Yaozong to remain undefeated

Assuming control in the third round, Petroski eventually managed to lock up an arm triangle with just 14-seconds remaining in the bout, eventually forcing the submission from Hu, who himself had turned in an admirable defensive performance prior.

Below, catch the highlights from Petroski’s finish over Hu.