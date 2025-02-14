Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski – Odds and Match Preview

Rodolfo Vieira and Andre Petroski are set to clash in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night on February 15, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fight is part of the undercard for an event headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues.

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski – Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the current odds, likely outcomes, and how the betting lines have evolved. Rodolfo Vieira is the favorite, with odds ranging from -245 to -278 (implied probability: 72-73%). Betting $100 on Vieira would return approximately $36-40 in profit. Andre Petroski is the underdog, with odds around +200 to +230 (implied probability: 30-33%). A $100 bet on Petroski would yield $200-230 in profit if he wins. For more on MMA and boxing online betting one can play the odds and check out different sportsbooks.

Rodolfo Vieira is heavily favored to win by submission who opened as a strong favorite, and his odds have remained relatively stable at around -250 to -278. Petroski’s best chances are seen in a decision. The over/under for rounds is set at 1.5 rounds, with “over” being favored at -195, suggesting that bookmakers expect the fight to last beyond the first round.

Rodolfo Vieira is a Brazilian fighter with an exceptional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pedigree. A four-time BJJ world champion, Vieira transitioned to MMA in 2017 and joined the UFC in 2019. Known for his elite grappling skills, he boasts a professional MMA record of 10-2, with most of his wins coming by submission. Vieira’s recent victory over Armen Petrosyan showcased his ability to dominate on the ground.

The US-born Andre Petroski competes with a record of 12-3, and is also a strong grappler but has shown more balance in his skill set. He averages 3.91 takedowns per 15 minutes and has a takedown accuracy of 56%. Petroski’s striking defense is better than Vieira’s, and he absorbs fewer strikes per minute.

This fight holds significant implications for both fighters’ careers as they aim to climb the middleweight rankings. Vieira is looking to solidify his reputation as one of the most dangerous grapplers in MMA, while Petroski seeks to prove that his well-rounded skills can overcome a specialist like Vieira.

Vieira had to adjust his training camp after his original opponent, Jacob Malkoun, withdrew due to injury. Despite this late change, Vieira remains confident in securing a submission victory. This matchup promises an exciting clash of grappling styles, with Vieira’s world-class BJJ facing off against Petroski’s balanced MMA approach. The fight’s outcome may hinge on whether it remains standing or goes to the ground early.