Andre Petroski appears to KO himself in bizarre finish against Jacob Malkoun – UFC Atlantic City Highlights

Andre Petroski may be in line for a $50,000 bonus, as long as knocking yourself out in a fight counts.

After coming up short against Michel Pereira in his last outing, Petroski returned to the Octagon at UFC Atlantic City intent on climbing back into the win column against Australian standout Jacob Malkoun. Through the first five minutes, Petroski appeared to be well on his way to a victory. Then something truly bizarre happened.

In the opening minute of round two, Petroski shot in for a single-leg takedown. Malkoun quickly freed his leg, but Petroski appeared to be completely out of it. He immediately hit the ground and covered up. Malkoun capitalized, uncorking a vicious body before finishing off his opponent with a couple of hammer fists.

Official Result: Jacob Malkoun def. Andre Petroski via TKO (ground and pound) at 0:39 of Round 2.

Needless to say, there was a lot of confusion surrounding what had happened. After analyzing the replay, Paul Felder and Michael Bisping, who were on commentary duties for the event, suspected that Petroski’s head collided with Malkoun’s hip bone, delivering one of the craziest knockouts in recent memory.

Check Out Highlights From Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun at UFC Atlantic City:

THE FINISH CAME OUT OF NOWHERE 😳 #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/M7ZxteOJbR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 30, 2024

MAMBA MALKOUN FINISHES PETROSKI BUT WE HAVE NO CLUE HOW THAT HAPPENED #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/ZMbsGas8AS — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 30, 2024

EM CÂMERA LENTA: O bizarro nocaute de 🇦🇺 Jacob Malkoun sobre 🇺🇲 Andre Petroski no UFC Atlantic City. #ufcbr pic.twitter.com/juGNi2EVKf — MMA Melotto (@MMAmelotto) March 30, 2024