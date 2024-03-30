Andre Petroski appears to KO himself in bizarre finish against Jacob Malkoun – UFC Atlantic City Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Andre Petroski appears to KO himself in bizarre finish against Jacob Malkoun - UFC Atlantic City Highlights

Andre Petroski may be in line for a $50,000 bonus, as long as knocking yourself out in a fight counts.

After coming up short against Michel Pereira in his last outing, Petroski returned to the Octagon at UFC Atlantic City intent on climbing back into the win column against Australian standout Jacob Malkoun. Through the first five minutes, Petroski appeared to be well on his way to a victory. Then something truly bizarre happened.

In the opening minute of round two, Petroski shot in for a single-leg takedown. Malkoun quickly freed his leg, but Petroski appeared to be completely out of it. He immediately hit the ground and covered up. Malkoun capitalized, uncorking a vicious body before finishing off his opponent with a couple of hammer fists.

READ MORE:  Colby Covington now shuts down fight with Ian Garry: 'I got to move up the rankings, I'm not trying to go behind me'

Official Result: Jacob Malkoun def. Andre Petroski via TKO (ground and pound) at 0:39 of Round 2.

Jacob Malkoun vs. Andre Petroski

Needless to say, there was a lot of confusion surrounding what had happened. After analyzing the replay, Paul Felder and Michael Bisping, who were on commentary duties for the event, suspected that Petroski’s head collided with Malkoun’s hip bone, delivering one of the craziest knockouts in recent memory.

Jacob Malkoun vs. Andre Petroski

Check Out Highlights From Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun at UFC Atlantic City:

READ MORE:  Chris Weidman wants his trilogy fight with Anderson Silva: 'Can he get some revenge on me?'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts