Roberto Satoshi Souza Retains Lightweight Title with Slick Triangle Choke: RIZIN 49 Highlights

It’s never a good idea to go to the mat with reigning RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto Satoshi Souza.

In the first of three world title tilts at RIZIN’s massive New Year’s Eve event inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena, Souza put his gold on the line against 20-win veteran Vugar Karamov.

It took Souza less than a round to score the 17th finish of his career, catching Karamov with a slick triangle choke and forcing him to tap out with only 15 seconds left in the round.

Official Result: Roberto Satoshi Souza def. Vugar Karamov via submission (triangle choke) in Round 1.

With the win, Souza extended his unbeaten streak to three under the RIZIN banner and maintained his incredible 94% finish rate. Overall, the BJJ black belt is 18-3 in his mixed martial arts career with 11 of his wins coming by way of submission and another six via KO.

Check out highlights from Roberto Satoshi Souza vs. Vugar Karamov at rIZIN 49:

Go to the ground with Roberto Satoshi Souza at your own peril. He retains his lightweight title with yet another submission win, this time of former featherweight champ Vugar Karamov. #RIZIN_Decade (Footage courtesy of RIZIN FF/RIZIN.tv) pic.twitter.com/nkueB3RtPu — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) December 31, 2024