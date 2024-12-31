Roberto Satoshi Souza Retains Lightweight Title with Slick Triangle Choke: RIZIN 49 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Roberto Satoshi Souza Retains Lightweight Title with Slick Triangle Choke Against Vugar Karamov: RIZIN 49 Highlights

It’s never a good idea to go to the mat with reigning RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto Satoshi Souza.

In the first of three world title tilts at RIZIN’s massive New Year’s Eve event inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena, Souza put his gold on the line against 20-win veteran Vugar Karamov.

It took Souza less than a round to score the 17th finish of his career, catching Karamov with a slick triangle choke and forcing him to tap out with only 15 seconds left in the round.

Official Result: Roberto Satoshi Souza def. Vugar Karamov via submission (triangle choke) in Round 1.

GYp3DBrXkAA4LpF

With the win, Souza extended his unbeaten streak to three under the RIZIN banner and maintained his incredible 94% finish rate. Overall, the BJJ black belt is 18-3 in his mixed martial arts career with 11 of his wins coming by way of submission and another six via KO.

READ MORE:  Nina-Marie Daniele Tackles Fan's Shocking Chlamydia Allegation

Check out highlights from Roberto Satoshi Souza vs. Vugar Karamov at rIZIN 49:

READ MORE:  Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Going to Be a Ball Of Nerves Come UFC 311: 'He's going to Be a Wreck' Says Coach

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts