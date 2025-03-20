Robert Whittaker Has Zero Interest in a Scrap with ‘Pub’ Fighter Roman Dolidze

If Roman Dolidze wants to fight up the rankings, he’s gonna have to look to someone other than Robert Whittaker.

Dolidze landed a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori on Saturday, extending his unbeaten streak to three and overtaking the No. 9 spot in the middleweight rankings.

Following the win, ‘The Caucasian’ called for a clash with Whittaker who currently sits as the fifth-ranked fighter in the division.

Reacting to the callout on his MMArcade podcast, ‘The Reaper’ was dismissive of a potential showdown with the Georgian, making it clear that he’s only interested in fighting up the division rather than taking a step back down. It also doesn’t help that Whittaker was so bored with Dolidze’s performance against Vettori that he went back to playing video games after watching a round-and-a-half of the Fight Night headliner.

“I actually watched that fight — I watched a round-and-a-half and was like, ‘Dude, I have nothing to gain from this,’ and I went back to Monster Hunter Wilds,” Whittaker said. “It was just like the exact same as their first fight, like they’re still at the same pub. “They’re just like, ‘Ah, it’s you.’ And then they just started punching on again. It’s the exact same thing. I reckon they should run it back to break the trilogy, to get some closure on whatever reason they’re having a brawl.”

There are still plenty of options for dolidze after Robert Whittaker snub

Dolidze also used his post-fight interview to call for a fight with former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya. Considering ‘Izzy’ is sitting on a three-fight losing streak, he could see Dolidze as a good opportunity to get back into the win column while simultaneously giving the Georgian a shot at a top-five ranking.

Another fight that makes all too much sense for Dolidze would be Anthony Hernandez. ‘Fluffy’ notched his seventh straight win last month, besting Brendan Allen via decision. The win moved Hernandez to No. 8 in the rankings — one spot above where Dolidze currently sits.

