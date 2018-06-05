Robert Whittaker Won’t Rest On Laurels Of Previous Win Over Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero hits like a truck, and that’s exactly why UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker isn’t overconfident about his rematch with the Cuban slugger in the main event of UFC 225 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Chicago, Illinois, this weekend (Sat., June 9, 2018).

Whittaker and Romero initially locked horns back in the main event of UFC 213 this past July. Bobby Knuckles emerged victorious in the Fight Of The Night, capturing the then-interim 185-pound title in the process before later being promoted to undisputed champion after Georges St-Pierre vacated his title.

Shortly thereafter, Whittaker was scheduled to make his first title defense against former 185-pound champ Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 this past February. Sadly a very serious illness hospitalized the UFC middleweight champ and he was forced to withdraw.

Romero stepped in for Whittaker and challenged Rockhold with another interim title being put on the line. Unfortunately, Romero failed to make weight and was barred from being eligible to win the interim strap.

The Cuban would go on to pull off another signature third round stoppage victory, securing the next crack at the middleweight throne. Now back and fully recovered, Whittaker will make his first title defense against Romero from Chicago’s United Center next week.

Whittaker recently spoke with ESPN to offer some of his thoughts on the rematch. In regards to his last victory over Romero, Whittaker knows better than to use that as an excuse to be overconfident. Whittaker is very aware that Romero has some of the fiercest knockout power in the division and it takes only one good shot from The Soldier Of God to put you out for the night:

”Some people ask me: Does it give you any confidence knowing that you’ve already beaten him once? I’ve got to say ‘not really’ because he hits like a truck and it only takes one to get you,” Whittaker said. “He’s a human specimen, to begin with, and he’s one of the most athletic, explosive and talented humans on the planet. So every time I step in there with him it’s 50/50.”

Preparing for a fight with Romero seems to be more mentally taxing than physically for Whittaker. Having to worry about all the different tools the Cuban brings to the table can certainly take its toll:

”I’m constantly pushing my mental capacity well over its cap,” Whittaker said. “I’m thinking about his takedowns; I’m thinking about not getting hit with his sledgehammer hands. I’m tired, I need to initiate the attack; I have to push him, he has to push me. That, for 25 minutes, it takes a toll. It’s more mentally taxing than physically taxing.”

When his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is said and done, Whittaker wants to be recognized as the greatest of all time. To do that, he must clean out a murderers’ row of title hopefuls in the middleweight division. That starts with Romero in Chicago this Saturday night:

”I want to be the best fighter ever, there ever was, there ever has been; there ever could be,” Whittaker said. “And the only way I can do that is by fighting everyone and just stopping everyone.”