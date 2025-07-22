Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, 26th July 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder

Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder Date : Sat, August 26, 2025

: Sat, August 26, 2025 Location : Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 3 p.m. ET Prelims 12 p.m.

: ESPN PPV Main Event 3 p.m. ET Prelims 12 p.m. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 8 p.m. GMT Prelims 5 p.m.

Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder Full Fight Card

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder: Middleweight Main Event

Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee: Bantamweight

Shara Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre Barriault: Middleweight

Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa: Flyweight

Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov: Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov: Bantamweight

Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos Leal: Welterweight

Davey Grant vs. Da’Mon Blackshear: Bantamweight

Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci: Women’s Strawweight

Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekana: Light Heavyweight

Mohammad Yahya vs. Steven Nguyen: Featherweight

Martin Buday vs. Marcus Buchecha: Heavyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder Tale of the Tape

Name: Robert Whittaker Reinier de Ridder Country: New Zealand Netherlands Age: 34 34 Height: 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) Weight: 186 lb (84 kg; 13 st 4 lb) 185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb) Reach: 73+1⁄ 2 in (187 cm) 79 in (201 cm)

Betting Odds

The highly anticipated UFC main event between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder is set for July 26, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This headlining bout, featured on UFC on ABC 9, brings together two distinctly accomplished middleweights on the world stage. This is a former two-division champion from ONE facing a former UFC middleweight champion.

As fight night approaches on July 26, Robert Whittaker is the slight favourite over Reinier de Ridder according to the latest odds from a range of sportsbooks. According to Betway, Whittaker is 4/6 and De Ridder is 6/5.

Most bookmakers have Whittaker at odds between -162 and -145 (implied win probability around 59–60%), while de Ridder sits as the underdog with odds ranging from +120 to +136. This means a $162 bet on Whittaker would net you $100 profit if he wins, while a $100 bet on de Ridder would return between $120–136 if he pulls off the upset. Bookmakers often give de Ridder his best chance via submission – consistent with his grappling-heavy style and track record of finishing fights on the ground.

Odds have narrowed over the past few weeks. Whittaker opened as a wider favourite, with lines at -190 compared to de Ridder at +165. As bets have rolled in, especially after de Ridder’s recent string of strong performances and Whittaker’s loss to Khamzat Chimaev, the line on Whittaker has shrunk to as low as -145, and de Ridder has tightened to +125, indicating increasing confidence in the underdog’s chances as fight week arrives. Major sportsbooks report steady action and minimal sudden swings, but the gap has closed somewhat since the market opened.

If the bout stays standing, Whittaker’s speed and angling could be decisive. If De Ridder can close the distance and establish top control, his submission threat is substantial. Whittaker’s crisp striking and movement will be tested by De Ridder’s pressure and ground skills. The Dutch-born De Ridder has black belts in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, polished in competition from a young age and recently transitioned to the UFC after his time in ONE.

Whittaker remains a slight favourite on most books, with the public expecting a competitive bout potentially going the distance. Method and round betting is split along their stylistic strengths, and the odds have reflected increased respect for de Ridder’s upset potential leading up to the fight.

Start date and time

Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder takes place on Saturday, 26th July 2025, at the Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi. The main card will start at 3 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 8 p.m. GMT.

Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Abu Dhabi or plan to attend Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder at the Etihad Arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder is live on ESPN+. In the UK, you will be able to watch it on TNT Sports.

What is Next after Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder

The next event after Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder is UFC 319: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev on August 16th at the United Center, Chicago, IL.

