Robert Whittaker ready for redemption against Du Plessis and Adesanya after brutal Aliskerov knockout

After making a statement against Ikram Aliskerov in Saudi Arabia, Robert Whittaker is ready for a bit of redemption.

Stepping inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh for a scrap with one of the middleweight division’s most exciting prospects, ‘The Reaper’ delivered a highlight-reel-worthy finish in the opening round, blasting Aliskerov with a right hand followed by a KO-inducing uppercut less than two minutes into the scrap.

With the victory, Whittaker is right back in the title picture at 185 and will be setting his sights on the upcoming clash between reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August.

With ‘Stillknocks’ and the ‘Stylebender’ being the only two men to have beaten Whittaker in the last decade, ‘The Reaper’ has redemption on his mind. Particularly when it comes to Du Plessis, a man Whittaker believes he is truly better than.

“Look at the paperwork. Since that fight, I’ve only improved,’ Whittaker said, referring to his UFC 290 fight with DDP during Saturday’s post-fight press conference. “I’m not saying if I was on I would’ve beaten him. I’m not going to take that away from him,” Whittaker said. “He turned up on the day and beat me fair and square, and now he’s the world champion because of it; he’s a good fighter and he’s good at what he does. “But I know I can do better. Will I beat him? Maybe he gets his hand raised again. But I know I can do better and I know I didn’t put my best foot forward in that fight, and I want to run it back because of that.”

Israel Adesanya is still on Robert Whittaker’s hit list

Of course, Robert Whittaker hasn’t forgotten about Israel Adesanya. Coming up short against the former two-time titleholder on two separate occasions, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ believes he’s more than ready to finally solve the puzzle and establish himself as the best middleweight in the world.

“Adesanya is still on that list. My goal in mixed martial arts is to live up to my own potential. That’s the only thing I want to achieve. I know how good I am. I’m the most dangerous middleweight on the planet, and everyone knows that. But they are big shoes to fill. “That’s the only thing I ask for before I step in the Octagon, to live up to my own potential. Tonight, I think I did that.”

After suffering a second-round knockout against Adesanya at UFC 243, ‘The Reaper’ put on a much stronger showing in their 2022 rematch, though the ‘Stylebender’ still went home with his gold via a unanimous decision.

Whittaker truly feels that the third time will be the charm, and with Adesanya’s return to the Octagon right around the corner, he could be closer than ever to finally bagging that elusive third fight against his Nigerian nemesis.